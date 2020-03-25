Love Is Blind renewed for two more seasons

The reality dating series will return to Netflix for not one but two more seasons.

Netflix viewing is through the roof at the minute with bored housebound subscribers going through series like they're nobody's business. Anyone who hadn't already finished Love Is Blind before the country essentially went into lockdown, certainly has by now and we're glad to report that it has been renewed for a further two series.

The reality dating show caught the world's attention when it debuted on Netflix in February of this year. Shooting to number one on the online streaming service, audiences were hooked by the outlandish premise of the show that saw participants choose their future spouse without ever having seen them.

Some News:



Love Is Blind and The Circle have each been renewed for TWO more seasons! Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. are back to judge Rhythm + Flow Season 2!



Marie Kondo and her team will set out to tidy up a small American town in the new series, Sparking Joy!

Gianina Milady Gibelli and the rest of the gang more than likely won't make an appearance, but the new contestants are sure to be just as compelling. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as the hosts of the series however, fans are going to have to wait a little longer as we won't be getting season two until 2021.

Casting has already begun for season two which has seen a location change from season one and will take place in Chicago.

Other series also renewed by Netflix include The Circle and rap competition show Rhythm + Flow which stars Cardi B, T.I. and Chance The Rapper as judges. As well as a new series called Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo that will see the organisation expert take on the challenge of tidying up an entire town.