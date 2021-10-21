Lovin Games Weekly - a great week for fans of scary games

By Rory Cashin

October 21, 2021 at 2:03pm

Lovin Games Weekly - a great week for fans of scary games

One great new scary release, and another classic is on sale with a massive price reduction!

If you like scary, spooky, creepy games, then we've got lots of great news for you this week!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Alan Wake Remastered

The Alan Wake games, long considered to be some of the best entries in the horror genre, were previously only available on Xbox consoles. However, to celebrate the remastered relaunch, they are now also available on the PlayStation systems. So fans of Silent Hill, Resident Evil and all things Stephen King will have a lot to love with this re-release!

Alan Wake Remastered is available on PS5 and PS4.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Xbox will celebrate its 20th birthday in November

Microsoft announced that they will be holding an Xbox Anniversary Celebration on November 15, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT. Head of Xbox Games Studio, Matt Booty, said that: "While we won’t announce any new games, this anniversary broadcast will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox."

Do we still suspect that there might be some new games announced anyways? Yes. But that is because we are always hopeful of that! The celebration will be available to watch on the official Xbox YouTube channel.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Resident Evil Village

Without a doubt one of the very best games of 2021, we absolutely loved this entry in the Resident Evil franchise, dropping you into a European village overflowing with witches, vampires, werewolves and... yes... zombies. For the week that is in it (Halloween, spook season, etc.), then this should absolutely find its way to your library!

Resident Evil Village is marked down on the PS Store from €69.99 to €39.89.

