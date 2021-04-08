Lovin Games Weekly - a new (mostly free) PS5 game arrives this week

There has also been an update on the upcoming James Bond game.

Another week, another seven days of new games, new gaming news, and new game deals to get your eyes and hands on!

GAME OF THE WEEK

OddWorld: SoulStorm

A continuation of the OddWorld series that hasn't seen a proper original new release since 1998 (!?), SoulStorm returns to the world of 2.5 platforming, as you control Abe, who is attempting to save his fellow mudokons from slave labour, all while attempting to save his planet from an evil corporation that is ruining the natural environment.

If that all sounds a bit heavy, then don't worry too much, as OddWorld is famous for its quirky, off-centre sense of humour. SoulStorm adds in item crafting to come up with new weapons and objects to help you on your quest, and the mostly-linear gameplay is broken up by a hub world that will allow you to access new, previously hidden areas.

If you have a PS5 and the PS Plus, then Oddworld: Soulstorm is a free download this month. Otherwise, it is available for purchase on PS4 and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

New 007 game won't be based on pre-existing Bond stories

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games on the horizon is the new Bond game, currently titled Project 007, and the developers behind the game, IO Interactive, told IGN that the new Bond game wouldn't be based on any pre-existing Bond story:

"It's very important that we could create a digital Bond. A Bond for the gaming industry... So it's a completely original story. This felt really, really important for us and we conveyed that to [James Bond owner] EON and they agreed that the result would probably be better doing it like that.

"There's always excitement around a new Bond. It's amazing, what they have done with the franchise over the years. Every Bond kind of defines a generation and it's amazing how they kept reinventing themselves over so many years. So, we're not only inspired by one movie, or games and whatnot."

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Hitman 2 - Gold Edition

While we're chatting about IOI, then why not check out one of their Hitman games, since it is currently on sale.

Yes, we've recently had Hitman III hit the shelves, but truth be told, aside from a very slight graphical upgrade, there isn't too much between the second and third entries in the Hitman series, aside from the murder'y playgrounds you find yourself assassinating people in.

The Gold Edition includes an exclusive DLC pack (featuring a new weapon and suitcase), as well as two additional expansion pack missions.

Hitman 2 - Gold Edition is available on the PS Store, marked down from €99.99 to €19.99, until April 28.

READ NEXT: Xbox and PS announce free subscription games for April