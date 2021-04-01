Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox and PS announce free subscription games for April

By Rory Cashin

April 1, 2021 at 10:19am

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox and PS announce free subscription games for April

Happy days for anyone with a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription!

Welcome back to your weekly round-up of the best new game of the week, the biggest news of the world of gaming this week, and the best deal we found this week!

Enjoy!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

When it was originally released in 2019, it was immediately considered to be one of the greatest games of the generation. Now, with some minor upgrades and tweaks to that formula and making it available for some of the next-gen consoles, The Final Cut of Disco Elysium is about as close to perfect as a game can get.

Taking place in a large, ruined city attempting to rebuild after a war tore it apart, you play an amnesiac detective who is attempting to piece together clues from a murder mystery he's been assigned to. With one of the best scripts ever assigned to a video game (if not THE best), you'll find yourself getting lost in this world with the introduction of each new character and every new potential clue.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is available on PS5, PS4, Stadia, and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

PlayStation and Xbox reveal their free games on subscription for April

We're back at the start of another month, and you know what that means! If you've got the PlayStation subscription PS Plus and/or the Xbox subscription Xbox Live Gold, then these are the new free games you'll be getting your hands on in April.

PS Plus, from Tuesday, 6 April:

  • Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5)
  • Day's Gone (PS4)
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)

Xbox Live Gold:

  • Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (1-30 April)
  • Truck Racing Championship (16 April - 15 May)
  • Dark Void (1-15 April)
  • Hard Corps: Uprising (16-30 April)

DEAL OF THE WEEK

The Last Of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition

If you happen to be one of the maybe ten people in the world who didn't play The Last Of Us Part II - literally one of the greatest games ever made - when it was released last year, then you're in luck, because the Deluxe Edition of the game is currently going for half price!

So on top of the astounding game itself, you'll also get the Digital Soundtrack, the Digital Mini Art Book, the PS4 Dynamic Theme, and a set of 6 PSN Avatars.

The Last Of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition is available on the PS Store, marked down from €79.99 to €39.99, until Wednesday, 14 April.

