Calling all movie fans! Here's how you can WIN a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone

This would be a very nice prize to get your hands on...

Calling all film fans! There's a brand-new gaming experience launching in cinemas nationwide and it's going to bring your film experience to the next level...

Virgin Mobile and Odeon have teamed up to launch the CineGame app - an interactive prize-winning game that lets cinema-goers compete against each other on the big screen, for a chance to WIN free popcorn, drinks and sweets.

To play and win, simply download the Virgin Mobile CineGame app ahead of your next visit to an Odeon cinema. While you're waiting for your film to start, a game code will appear on the big screen, allowing you to connect your phone to the screen and compete with other audience members. Simple!

The winner of each game will automatically receive a voucher for some tasty cinema snacks, which can be found in the My Prizes folder of the Virgin Mobile CineGame app.

But wait, there's more!

To celebrate CineGame's launch, Virgin Mobile are also giving you the chance to WIN a brand new Samsung Galaxy S22.

Equipped with amazing camera technology, a lightning-quick processor and an incredible battery life, it's the perfect prize for anyone looking to upgrade their device for a state-of-the-art new model.

To WIN a Samsung Galaxy S22, all you need to do is:

Download the CineGame app on iPhone HERE or on Android HERE.

Play the game during your next visit to an Odeon cinema and take a screenshot of your account, showing you've played.

Fill out the form below and upload your screenshot to enter and WIN.

