Lovin Games Weekly - Nintendo announce some big new releases for Switch

By Rory Cashin

February 18, 2021 at 1:23pm

Your weekly round-up of the biggest new releases, the biggest news, and the best deals in the world of gaming.

While we've got a little while to go before the BIG games start becoming available to play - we're talking the Mass Effect Remastered and Resident Evil Village - there are always new (and great old) games to play through until then!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Blue Fire

If you're a fan of responsive, original platforming games, then look no further. The dungeon-like aesthetic that you find yourself running and jumping through sets up a perfectly atmospheric world, one which rewards precision timing and trial-and-error gameplay.

While the cartoon'y graphics might signal a more child-friendly game, Blue Fire definitely feels more geared towards the more experienced player, thanks to that perfect balance of platforming and action, which will keep even the most jaded player on their toes throughout.

Blue Fire is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Nintendo announce some big new releases for the Switch

For the first time in almost 18 months, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct announcement, which featured some BIG games confirmed to be coming to the Switch. The full Direct can be viewed below, but just some of the headlines include these games making their way to Switch:

  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
  • Splatoon 3
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • Star Wars Hunters
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Devil May Cry 5

One of the most ballistic, OTT, and thoroughly entertaining shooters of recent years, the DMC franchise has gone through innumerous overhauls and stylistic changes, but with this fifth outing, the series has really found its groove in terms of the perfect balance to strike for newbies and aficionados alike.

Giving us three different characters to play, with three very different play styles, also makes sure that the frenetic action never gets an opportunity to be dull, and allows you mix and match your own personal styles of playing to make sure that the shoot 'em up is tailored to your destructive tastes.

Devil May Cry 5 is available on the PS Store, marked down to €22.49, or down to €19.99 if you have a PS Plus subscription, until March 3.

READ NEXT: One of the most gloriously OTT blockbusters of recent years added to Netflix today

