Lovin Games Weekly - One of the scariest games ever for less than a tenner

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of Lovin Games Weekly, and what a week for lovers of games it has been!

Not only has Sony given us a glimpse of what games we can be expecting to play when their new console drops later this year, but also arguably the most eagerly anticipated game of the year drops this week. Or maybe you’re still holding out for Ghosts Of Tsushimi in July, or Marvel’s Avengers in September, or Cyberpunk 2077, also in September. Either way, there is still a lot of gaming to get through over this summer, so best get cracking…

GAME OF THE WEEK

The Last Of Us Part II (PS4)

Yes, seven years after the first game and it is finally here, so you can expect us to stop talking about it (for now, anyways). You can read our full, in-depth review here but to put it in short-hand, BUY THIS GAME.

At the time of writing, it has the third-highest critic score in the history of PlayStation 4 games, right behind Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V, but in this critic’s humble opinion, The Last Of Us Part II is better than both. Part of that comes down to the uniquely difficult positions that the game forces the player into, making you think about not just your actions in this game but how you play most games, and part of it comes down to the fact that every aspect of the game – from graphics to sound to controls – has been fine-tuned to near-perfection.

We will say one negative thing, though: Do not play this game if you are prone to being stressed or anxious easily. The constant cranking of tension over the 25-30 hours of gameplay is not for the faint of heart. The trailer for The Last Of Us Part II can be viewed below...

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Spider-Man: Miles Morales isn’t actually Spider-Man 2

In amongst the tsunami of game trailers that Sony dropped last week as part of their PS5 games launch event, the one that everyone expected but was also very surprised by was Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Sure, a sequel to the hit 2018 game was anticipated, especially considering just how well received that first game was, but to get such a huge sequel so soon after the first game dropped was unexpected, with the Miles Morales game set to launch alongside the new console in time for Christmas 2020.

However, it turns out that it isn’t actually going to be a full sequel, and apparently it also isn’t an upgraded re-release of the original game with an extra set of levels centred around the star of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Instead, the new game is being viewed as an expansion of the Spider-Man gaming universe, but potentially a smaller game than an actual full-on sequel, kind of along the lines of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or InFamous: First Light.

Regardless, more time spent web-slinging around this version of Manhattan is a win for us, as that Spider-Man game was one of the most fun experiences we’ve had with a console in years! Check out the trailer below...

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Alien: Isolation (PS4)

If you ever find yourself checking out lists of The Scariest Video Games Ever Made, then that list will absolutely not be complete without the addition of Alien: Isolation. Picking up 15 years after the events of the first Alien movie, you control Ripley’s daughter Amanda, who is scouring the depths of space looking for her missing mother. She eventually happens upon a communication that leads her to a distant space station, but once she gets aboard, she finds communications are offline, the ship is badly damaged, and there is a single Alien on-board, hunting down any remaining survivors.

So you’re left in a situation you’re not really equipped to survive in, with very little beyond your wits and your motion tracker device to keep you alive. The first-person perspective of the scares will feel familiar to fans of Resident Evil VII, but the overall atmosphere of horror and dread is uniquely its own, thanks to the retro-futuristic aesthetic on-board the ships, as well as the sterling sound design that will have you screaming the house down in fright at 3am.

The standard edition is going for just €6.99 (down from €34.99), or you could pick up The Collection edition, which includes seven DLC packs of additional content, all for just €10.99 (down from €54.99). Both versions of the game are currently available at the discounted prices on the PS Store. Check out the trailer below...

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct from date of publication.