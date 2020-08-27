Lovin Games Weekly – Peaky Blinders, Batman, and even more Grand Theft Auto

These back-to-back storms have meant a lot of us have been staying indoors a lot. And what better to do indoors than play all of these games! Do you love Peaky Blinders? Do you love Batman? Do you love Grand Theft Auto? Then this is your week!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Much like the recent John Wick Hex game, it is a bit of a surprise that it has taken video games this long to allow us to control the Peaky Blinders, considering how effortlessly cool they are, and how big a fanbase they have. Also, like that Wick game, we’re given another isometric turn-based game, but with Peaky leaning harder into timed puzzle solving, rather than pure action.

Truth be told, it isn’t a great game, but for fans of the show who would like a little more backstory to some of their favourite characters, then you can’t go wrong with this. The plot takes place before the events of Season One of the show, detailing how the Peaky Blinders began to spread their power and influence. The gameplay rarely manages to match the same level of ingenuity and intrigue it is hinting towards, but if you’re looking to pass a few hours in this world of organised crime and fashionable caps, then there are definitely worse ways to do it.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

New Batman AND new Suicide Squad game trailers released

As part of the huge DC Fandome event over the weekend, fans of the world of DC got more than they could’ve asked for in terms of new footage, teasers, trailers, and details of upcoming movies, TV shows and video games. In fact, DC fans can look forward to at least two HUGE new games coming to next-gen systems, starting off with Gotham Knights.

Picking up where Arkham Knight left off, with the (spoilers) apparent death of Batman, you’ll be able to control Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood around Gotham as the surviving villains decide to try to take over the city since the Dark Knight is no longer around to stop them. The game is due for release on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC some time in 2021, and you can check out the early gameplay footage below.

Meanwhile, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is reportedly also set in the some Batman: Arkham continuity of games, although how exactly they’re connected yet, we’re not sure. All we know is that you’ll get to control one of several members of the Suicide Squad - Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang - to take down Brainiac who has managed to control the minds of the Justice League. So, yep, Evil Superman. Good luck with that! This one is due to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC some time in 2022, and you can watch the first trailer below.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (PSN)

Technically, this isn’t a trilogy, as you have to buy all of the games separately, but it’ll be worth it in the end, trust us!

If you haven’t played the Grand Theft Auto III, or Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, OR Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, then do yourself a favour and buy all three now. Or if there’s one or two of them that you’ve missed, buy them! They’re some genuinely classic video games, and while the visuals can no longer match the modern cutting edge graphics we’re used to seeing, the gameplay and storylines are still almost without compare.

All three games have been marked down on the PlayStation store, with Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City both available for €8.99, while Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is marked down to €10.04. Yes, ten euro AND four cent. No, we’re not sure why, either. Regardless, that’s three huge GTA games combined for less than thirty euro. You’re welcome!

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct at date of publication.