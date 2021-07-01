Lovin Games Weekly - PS and Xbox reveal their free subscription games for July

Yes, the weather is getting better, but that doesn't we want to cut back on our game time!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Scarlet Nexus

If you like JRPGs, then you should absolutely check this one out. However, if you like well-thought-out fighting games, then you'll also want to check this out, as Scarlet Nexus manages to successfully merge the two gameplay styles together.

The official synopsis is: "Connect to a Brain Punk world and fight to defend our world from an Other invasion!", which probably tells you that you won't be following a lot what is going on here, but just let it take you along on its very unique ride, and you'll have a good time!

Scarlet Nexus is available right now on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The subscriptions games for July for PS and Xbox

If you've got the subscriptions for the PS and/or Xbox, then here are the new arrivals on both that you'll be playing for the month or so.

PS Plus (from 6 July to 2 August):

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS5 / PS4)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS5 / PS4)

A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5)

Xbox Games with Gold:

Planet Alpha (1 July - 31 July)

Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break (16 July - 15 August)

Conker: Live & Reloaded (1 July - 15 July)

Midway Arcade Origins (16 July - 30 July)

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Personal 5 Royal Ultimate Edition

The award-winning series of adventure games most certainly isn't for everyone, but if you ever wanted to break into the minds of your enemies to make them change their plans, all while set against an attention-grabbing story and unique gameplay.

The Ultimate Edition includes includes the game and the Royal DLC Pack, which includes the costume, battle, and persona DLC found in the Persona5 Royal Kasumi Costume Bundle, the Persona 5 Royal Battle Bundle, and the Persona 5 Royal Persona Bundle.

Personal 5 Royal Ultimate Edition is available on the PS Store, marked down from €99.99 to €49.99.

