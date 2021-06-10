Lovin Games Weekly - The first trailer for the new Battlefield has arrived

A big week for fans of the shooters!

Here we go gamers, lots of gaming stuff to get through today, starting with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Guilty Gear Strive

Do you love big, loud, bright fighting games? We're talking the old-school 2D fighters like Street Fighter or Capcom VS Marvel. If your answer is yes, then Guilty Gear Strive will be a must-buy for you, as it may be the most OTT 2D fighter around.

It is perfectly balanced for newbies and for the more experienced fighters, and the hand-drawn animation and unique, varied fighters make sure it will be a long time before you get bored.

Guilty Gear Strive is available to buy on PS5, PS4, and PC right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Here is our first look at the new Battlefield

If you love shooters, then we won't have much to say, here is the reveal trailer!

Battlefield 2042 will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on October 22 this year.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

God Of War: Digital Deluxe Edition

Obviously, God Of War is fantastic, we've talked about it A LOT on Lovin Games Weekly, so chances are you've already played this. But if not, now is the perfect time to check it out, especially since the much-awaited sequel has been confirmed to have been pushed back to 2022.

The Digital Deluxe Edition also gives you the Death's Vow armour set, the Exile's Guardian Shield, the Dark Horse digital comic, the Dark Horse digital art book, and the Dynamic PS4 theme.

God Of War: Digital Deluxe Edition is available on the PS Store right now marked down to €22.49 until June 23.

