Lovin Games Weekly - the new Resident Evil is finally here

Plus the full list of the free games you'll get with your PlayStation and Xbox subscriptions.

It is finally here, maybe the first properly HUGE game release of 2021.

Was it worth the wait?

In a word: Yes.

In more than a word: Keep reading...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Resident Evil Village

Picking up directly following the events of Resident Evil 7, you control Ethan Winters again, trying to find your daughter who has been kidnapped and taken to a very Translyvania-esque village in eastern Europe. Fans of being scared will find a lot to enjoy, as the story practically takes you on a Best Of when it comes to horror scenarios.

It looks absolutely beautiful, especially if you're playing on a PS5 or Series X, and the sound design is so spot-on that you'll be jumping out of your chair at the sound of every closing door. Highly recommended.

Resident Evil Village will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia from Friday, 7 May.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The free games for the month of May via your subscriptions with PlayStation and Xbox

Yes, this info was released a few days ago, but I was on holidays last week, so I'm only getting to it now, just in case there is anyone out there who relies solely on me for this exact news.

Here are the free games via the PS Plus subscription:

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last (PS5)

Battlefield V (PS5/PS4)

Stranded Deep (PS5/PS4)

And they'll all be available to download until Monday, 31 May, and here are the Xbox Games with Gold for the month, and their availability dates:

Armello - May 1 to 31

Dungeons 3 - May 16 to June 15

Lego Batman - May 1 to 15

Tropico 4 - May 16 to 31

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

After several years of... how do we put this?... some NOT GREAT Star Wars games, this was finally the one to turn it all around, thanks to the fact that it borrowed some big ideas from heavy hitters like Dark Souls.

The plot puts you in the boots of a secret Jedi following the mass genocide of the rest of his kind

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €69.99 to €19.99.

