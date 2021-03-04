Lovin Games Weekly - There is a new Aliens game on the way

Your weekly round-up of the biggest new games, the biggest gaming news, and the best deals around.

No time to dilly dally, not this week!

We've got lots of game stuff to discuss, starting with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Maquette

If you're a fan of puzzle games - along the lines of Portal or The Talos Principle - then you're in luck with the brand-new PS5 game, which is one part celebrity-voiced walking-simulator, one-part unique brain-bender.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, Black Mirror) voices one half of a couple, her voice echoing over the landscape of memories, as you wander through and attempt to unlock further access to the couple's history. The central gimmick involves a model of the real world you're in at the centre of the playable area, and all of the tiny changes you make there are mirrored in the real world. So if you move a tiny block on the model, a huge boulder will be moved in the real world.

Maquette is available on the PS5 for free as part of the PS Plus subscription for the month of March.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

A brand new Aliens game is on the way

Is there a movie franchise that lends itself more readily to video game adaptations than Alien? If you want to ramp up the horror, then you can stick with the format of the first movie, and you end up with a great game like Alien: Isolation. If you want an action-packed, adrenaline-pumping game, then adaptation the James Cameron-directed sequel is right there.

However, despite the apparent ease of that adaptation, not many games have successfully transplanted that sequel over to a game yet, with some even ending up as some of the worst games ever made (cough cough, Aliens: Colonial Marines, cough). So we're hopeful that new online co-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam can remedy that, which will be going down the World War Z route of movies-into-games adaptations.

Aliens: Firestorm is set to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC some time this Summer.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

As it was one of the biggest games of 2020, then chances are you've already bought and played Assassin's Creed Valhalla. But in the off-chance that you haven't, then you'll be very happy to hear that their is a week-long sale on the game, marking it down by 33% for PS owners.

The Viking-era set game is absolutely HUGE, so you'll definitely be getting your money's worth. While the graphical improvements throughout the series means that Valhalla is definitely one of the prettiest games that has ever graced the PS4.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available on the PS Store, marked down from €69.99 to €46.89 until Wednesday, March 10.

READ NEXT: Hugh Grant is the latest Hollywood star joining the cast of huge blockbuster filmed in Ireland