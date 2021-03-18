Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox have added 20 amazing games to their Game Pass

Your weekly round up on new games, big news, and the best deals is here.

Another week, another seven days of gaming stuff to catch up on, or look forward to, and simply stay at home and play constantly!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Apex Legends

If you're a fan of the Fortnite/PUGB style of big online shooters, then chances are you've already been playing Apex Legends for a while. The difference of course is that Apex is set in a much more story-driven world (the same one as Titanfall, actually!), and that fluid shooting, mixed with some peerless platforming elements to get the better of your enemies, never really gets old.

And now it is finally available on a handheld device, with Apex Legends really feeling like a great gameplay fit for being able to play while you're on the move.

Apex Legends has been available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC since 2019, but it has been added to Switch in March 2021.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Xbox have added 20 incredible games to their Game Pass subscription

A few months back, Microsoft bought games development company Bethesda, which really added another feather to the cap of all Xbox Series X owners. This month, they celebrated the full purchase rights by adding some of Bethesda's biggest and best games to Xbox's Game Pass subscription.

Here is the full list:

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM (1993) (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM II (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM 3 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM 64 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console)

The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout: New Vegas (Console)

Prey (Console, PC, Cloud)

RAGE 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Injustice 2 - Legendary Edition

If you've ever wanted to see Joker absolutely body Superman, or Wonder Woman kick Harley Quinn's butt, then this is absolutely the game for you. Imagine the recent, much-improved Mortal Kombat games, but given a superhero/supervillain upgrade, and you're mostly there. It is one of the best games to play if you've got someone nearby to play with.

Or if you happen to be playing solo, then the campaign actually comes accompanied with an epically huge story, spanning multiple universes, and gives us a version of Earth that is run by Superman, who has gone a bit mad after Joker killed Lois Lane. If you're a comic book fan at all, then you'll be in heaven playing this.

Injustice 2 - Legendary Edition is currently available on the PS Store, marked down from €54.99 to €19.79, until Wednesday, 24 March.

