Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox have added 20 amazing games to their Game Pass

By Rory Cashin

March 18, 2021 at 12:22pm

Share:
Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox have added 20 amazing games to their Game Pass

Your weekly round up on new games, big news, and the best deals is here.

Another week, another seven days of gaming stuff to catch up on, or look forward to, and simply stay at home and play constantly!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Apex Legends

If you're a fan of the Fortnite/PUGB style of big online shooters, then chances are you've already been playing Apex Legends for a while. The difference of course is that Apex is set in a much more story-driven world (the same one as Titanfall, actually!), and that fluid shooting, mixed with some peerless platforming elements to get the better of your enemies, never really gets old.

And now it is finally available on a handheld device, with Apex Legends really feeling like a great gameplay fit for being able to play while you're on the move.

Apex Legends has been available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC since 2019, but it has been added to Switch in March 2021.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Xbox have added 20 incredible games to their Game Pass subscription

A few months back, Microsoft bought games development company Bethesda, which really added another feather to the cap of all Xbox Series X owners. This month, they celebrated the full purchase rights by adding some of Bethesda's biggest and best games to Xbox's Game Pass subscription.

Here is the full list:

  • Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • DOOM (1993) (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • DOOM II (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • DOOM 3 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • DOOM 64 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • DOOM Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC)
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console)
  • The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Fallout: New Vegas (Console)
  • Prey (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • RAGE 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Injustice 2 - Legendary Edition

If you've ever wanted to see Joker absolutely body Superman, or Wonder Woman kick Harley Quinn's butt, then this is absolutely the game for you. Imagine the recent, much-improved Mortal Kombat games, but given a superhero/supervillain upgrade, and you're mostly there. It is one of the best games to play if you've got someone nearby to play with.

Or if you happen to be playing solo, then the campaign actually comes accompanied with an epically huge story, spanning multiple universes, and gives us a version of Earth that is run by Superman, who has gone a bit mad after Joker killed Lois Lane. If you're a comic book fan at all, then you'll be in heaven playing this.

Injustice 2 - Legendary Edition is currently available on the PS Store, marked down from €54.99 to €19.79, until Wednesday, 24 March.

READ NEXT: Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to watch at home

Share:

Latest articles

Northsiders - Puck Lane is a new coffee and food spot now open in Dublin 9

A toy dog left at a Dublin DART station is looking to be reunited with its owner

WATCH: Dublin skyline illuminated by 500 drones for stunning St Patrick's Day light display

Eight green drinks Paddy's Day drinks to try today

You may also love

Hands on with the Samsung S21 Ultra

WATCH: Croke Park looked spectacular during a Picture This performance on U.S. late night TV

WATCH: In The Heights trailer has us excited for the summer, and to get back to cinemas

WATCH: Two musicians play their lament to an empty Temple Bar

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.