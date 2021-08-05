Lovin Games Weekly - Your free subscription games for August have arrived

By Rory Cashin

August 5, 2021 at 9:01am

Lovin Games Weekly - Your free subscription games for August have arrived

Great news for anyone with a PS Plus or Games With Gold pass this month!

It is the start of a new month which means we've got another four glorious weeks of new games to play!

Starting with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Microsoft Flight Simulator

There is nothing quite like taking off from Dublin Airport, flying over the suburbs, over the city centre, spotting the perfectly recreated landmarks, and then heading to where you live and flying low over your own roof!

The top-tier visuals matched with the weirdly calming gameplay, it is obvious that this game won't be for everyone, simply because there isn't things to shoot and blow up and jump off, but for a very different gaming experience, one that will likely leave you feeling infinitely calmer when you finish playing than when you started, then this comes highly recommended!

The newly upgraded Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on Xbox Series X right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

August's subscription games for PlayStation and Xbox

Another month, another selection of games added to your subscription services, depending on if you've got either/both of PS Plus and Xbox Gold. Here is what you'll be playing throughout August for free:

PS Plus:

  • Hunter's Arena: Legends
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • Tennis World Tour 2

Xbox Gold:

  • Darksiders III
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Lost Planet 3
  • Mark of the Wolves

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Far Cry 5

While we all patiently await the impending release of Far Cry 6 - featuring Giancarlo Esposito himself as the bad guy! - if you haven't played the fifth entry in the Far Cry franchise, then now is the time to rectify that!

Dropping you into the middle of a small town in the southern states of America, which has essentially been taken over by the leader of a local cult (who happens to be incredibly well armed!), it is up to you to try to survive, as well as free the locals from their tyrannical ruler.

Far Cry 5 is available on the PS Store right now marked down from €69.99 to just €12.59.

READ NEXT: WATCH: This TikToker is rating Dublin Bus routes and it's hilarious

