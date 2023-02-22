Lyra and Laura Whitmore among acts confirmed for Olympia homelessness fundraiser

Tickets go on sale this week.

Rock Against Homelessness is back for its eighth year on 26 May in the 3 Olympia Theatre and has recruited a stellar line-up of Irish talent to perform.

In aid of Focus Ireland, the event will be headlined and curated by singer-songwriter Lyra, who will be joined by Aimée, Toshin, Pastiche, Bobbi Arlo, Isaac Butler, Jack O’Rourke with MayKay, as well as MC for the night Laura Whitmore.

“You would think in 2023 we would be able to provide people with a basic human right, the right to safety and security," Lyra - who will play a full set at the event - said in a statement.

"Many a night I have walked through the streets seeing people sleeping in doorways trying to protect themselves from the harsh Irish weather and wondered where is the help? "Thank God for charities like Focus Ireland as without them, I fear the worst. We as a nation need to be the voices for our fellow human beings who have lost everything.”

Advertisement

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan echoed Lyra's comments, adding that it is "really shocking" to see that homelessness has shot up 30% in the last year.

This was to a new record total of 11,632 people, nearly 3,500 of which are children.

“Most lost their homes in the rental sector due to rocketing rents, landlords leaving the market, and the pressure due to the rising cost of living crisis," Dennigan added.

"Events like Rock Against Homelessness - which has raised a much-needed €170,000 for Focus since the first concert in 2016 - help to bring hope to people while also raising funds so Focus Ireland can support people while they are homeless and help them to eventually secure a home. "This major event also brings hope to people who are homeless as it shows them that people care about them and want to help.”

Advertisement

Tickets for Rock Against Homelessness will cost €27.00, with online booking subject to a 12.5% service charge. They go on sale on Friday, 24 February at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie.

Header image via Instagram/Lyra/Laura Whitmore

This article originally appeared on joe.ie

READ NEXT: Stardust survivor distraught after photo of sister goes missing from vigil