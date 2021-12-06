Mary and Romain's trip to Dublin - from attempted Irish accents to poppin' bottles on Crow Street

By Fiona Frawley

December 6, 2021 at 5:19pm

Share:

They came, they saw, they conquered.

If you ploughed through series 4 of Selling Sunset in a matter of days like myself, you'll no doubt have been glued to Mary and Romain's stories over the weekend during their trip to Dublin. I'm sure I wasn't the only one hoping to bump into Romain at my local Centra, with a hungover head on him ordering a tapas of jambons, sausage rolls and hash browns washed down with a 500ml of protein milk (just seems like his vibe) but alas, they appear to have kept it a bit classier. Wondering where they stayed, what they ate, who they bumped into? Well, after a long weekend of sleuthing, here's everything we observed.

A stay at the Merrion

Sure they wouldn't call the queen their aunt. Mary and Romain spent the weekend shacked up in a gorge suite at Dublin's 5 star Merrion Hotel, complete with their own Christmas tree and a bed for Romain to bounce on. As is his right.

A spot of shopping at Monaghans Cashmere

The pair then ventured as far as South Anne Street to pick up a wooly jumper or two, and if I don't see Mary wearing one while selling a house for DJ Khaled I'll be fumin'.

Browsing for heirlooms at Chupi

After all the speculation around the engagement ring Romain got Mary back in season 2 (we haven't forgotten, Davina), it was only fitting that they pop into the darling of Irish jewellery for an upgrade.

Sabering champagne bottles at Rosa Madre

Swipe along to see Mary slice the cork off her champers at Rosa Madre, with Romain on recording duties. I'm assuming he wasn't allowed to touch the dagger. Prob for the best.

A trip to the Guinness "Factory"

If you watched Romain's stories over the weekend, you'll know this is what he was most excited for.

What do you reckon, a nicely packed trip or did they miss out on a few bits? Would Mary have only loved a rummage through Penneys? Should Romain have made it his business to have a 6pm-midnight boogey in Coppers? I personally feel they missed a trick not ordering a spice box to their hotel room and watching War of the Buttons but look, to each their own. We'll keep our suggestions for when Christine comes, maybe.

Header image via Instagram/maryfitzgerald/romainbonnet

READ NEXT: Boojum have released their very own scented candle... and we can't cope

Share:

Latest articles

Boojum have released their very own scented candle... and we can't cope

A brand new Irish history exhibition has opened in Custom House, here's everything you need to know

Spotify Wrapped is BACK and better than ever, here's what's new for 2021

Warehouse Food Market is hosting a Christmas canapé and wine tasting event this Wednesday!

You may also love

Lovin Games Weekly - A proper look at arguably 2022's biggest game

STOP EVERYTHING - Selling Sunset stars Mary and Romain will be in Dublin today

Dexter actor Michael C. Hall is in a synth band, and they're coming to Workman's next month

WATCH: Jeremy Irons discusses House of Gucci, working with Lady Gaga & reuniting with Al Pacino

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.