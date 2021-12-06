Boojum have released their very own scented candle... and we can't cope

Award for the most intriguing scent of candle has got to go to Boojum?

When I woke up this morning, the last thing that I expected to hear about was a burrito scented candle. But if going through a global pandemic has taught us anything, it's that we should expect the unexpected.

Well, this is certainly unexpected. Boojum has released their own signature candle in the scent... Aroma de Mexican Rice. Yes, a rice scented candle. You cannot make this stuff up.

Gone are the days of vanilla, or fresh cotton scented candles. That's been done to death. You know what hasn't been? A Mexican rice scented candle. We've got to give them top marks for originality.

After all, the Mexican rice is a Boojum staple, whether you're a burrito or a bowl kinda person. While they're keeping their Mexican rice recipe a secret, you can at least get the candle to soothe the pain between Boojum trips.

The Aroma de Mexican Rice candle is the ideal Secret Santa or stocking gift, for that person in your life who doesn't just see Boojum as a restaurant, but a place of worship. An institution.

These bad boys are available now HERE. They retail for €20 and have an impressive 40 hour burn time. Boojum are also selling other cool merch including t-shirts, beanies, hoodies, and mugs. Burrito fans have never been so spoiled for choice coming up to Christmas.

Header image via Rumour Mill Comms

READ ON: Warehouse Food Market is hosting a Christmas canapé and wine tasting event this Wednesday!