  • Michael Fassbender dropped into the Gaiety School of Acting to say hello yesterday

Michael Fassbender dropped into the Gaiety School of Acting to say hello yesterday

By Sarah Finnan

March 7, 2020 at 12:44pm

Michael Fassbender was accompanied by a number of his Hollywood pals.

Irish actor Michael Fassbender surprised students at the Gaiety School of Acting when he dropped in to say hello.

Famous for roles in movies such as Inglourious Basterds, Steve Jobs, X-Men and 12 Years a Slave, Fassbender called into the Irish drama school to speak to students about the ins and outs of his career.

Accompanied by some of his movie business bigwigs, both Conor McCaughan of the Troika Talent media production agency and screenwriter Joe Murtagh also gave their advice - even posing for a quick group photo before they left.

Posting the snap to Twitter, The Gaiety School of Acting captioned it:

"Today, we were delighted to welcome Michael Fassbender back to GSA!

Huge thanks to Michael, along with Conor McCaughan from @TroikaTalent, and screenwriter Joe Murtagh, for coming in to talk to all of our students on our Full-Time Professional Actor Training Programme."

Here in Dublin for the premiere of his upcoming movie, he was spotted posing on the red carpet with his wife Alicia Vikander.

Starring alongside fellow Irishman Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses tells the story of Douglas 'Arm' Armstrong and the drug-dealing Devers. The movie premiered at The Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin last night.

