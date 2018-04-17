Cineworld Is Introducing Ireland's First Ever 4DX Cinema Screen And It Looks Class

You'll feel like you're actually in the film

A completely new cinema experience.

Ireland's very first 4DX cinema screen is coming to Cineworld, Parnell Street and it sounds incredible.

What's 4DX you ask?

4DX screens are fitted with high-tech motion seats and will entice all five of your senses. It includes effects such as wind, lightning, bubbles, fog and snow and will also spray scents during the film.

The cinema screen is set to open at the end of the month, on April 26th.

Both 2D and 3D films will be available in 4DX, one the very first set to be Avengers: Infinity War. Deadpool 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are set to show as well - how exciting!

Inside this cinema screen, there will be 152 seats and a huge curved screen, no seriously, it's going to be bigger than a double decker bus.

This will be a cinema experience like no other.

Tickets are selling out fast for the first few films, so book them while you can.

You can purchase them here.

