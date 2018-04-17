Entertainment Movies

Cineworld Is Introducing Ireland's First Ever 4DX Cinema Screen And It Looks Class

You'll feel like you're actually in the film

Shutterstock 526930675

A completely new cinema experience.

Ireland's very first 4DX cinema screen is coming to Cineworld, Parnell Street and it sounds incredible. 

What's 4DX you ask?

4DX screens are fitted with high-tech motion seats and will entice all five of your senses. It includes effects such as wind, lightning, bubbles, fog and snow and will also spray scents during the film. 

The cinema screen is set to open at the end of the month, on April 26th.

via GIPHY

Both 2D and 3D films will be available in 4DX, one the very first set to be Avengers: Infinity War. Deadpool 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are set to show as well - how exciting!

Inside this cinema screen, there will be 152 seats and a huge curved screen, no seriously, it's going to be bigger than a double decker bus.

This will be a cinema experience like no other.

Tickets are selling out fast for the first few films, so book them while you can.

You can purchase them here

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Entertainment

Read More in Entertainment
Cineworld Is Introducing Ireland's First Ever 4DX Cinema Screen And It Looks Class
Cineworld Is Introducing Ireland's First Ever 4DX Cinema Screen And It Looks Class
PODCAST: Is There Ever Such Thing As a Kardashian Koincidence?!
PODCAST: Is There Ever Such Thing As a Kardashian Koincidence?!
Looking For Love? Here's How To Apply For First Dates Ireland
Looking For Love? Here's How To Apply For First Dates Ireland
Madness Has Just Announced a 3 Arena Summer Gig
Madness Has Just Announced a 3 Arena Summer Gig
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
"Is There Ever Really Such a Thing As a "Loving" and "Joyous" Breakup?"
"Is There Ever Really Such a Thing As a "Loving" and "Joyous" Breakup?"
There Was A Massive Queue Outside This Rathmines Venue Last Night
There Was A Massive Queue Outside This Rathmines Venue Last Night
WATCH: Arcade Fire Performed A Beautiful Cover Of The Cranberries At The 3 Arena Last Night
WATCH: Arcade Fire Performed A Beautiful Cover Of The Cranberries At The 3 Arena Last Night
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Before Brunch: The Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal And What You Need To Know About It
Before Brunch: The Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal And What You Need To Know About It
Dublin City Council Have Made A Decision On The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert
Dublin City Council Have Made A Decision On The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert
Cineworld Is Introducing Ireland's First Ever 4DX Cinema Screen And It Looks Class
Entertainment

Cineworld Is Introducing Ireland's First Ever 4DX Cinema Screen And It Looks Class
Just Outside Of The City Centre Lies A Spa Hotel That's All About The Good Life
Feature

Just Outside Of The City Centre Lies A Spa Hotel That's All About The Good Life
WATCH: Stewards Chasing Dublin Students At Race Day Mid-Race Is Television Gold
Video

WATCH: Stewards Chasing Dublin Students At Race Day Mid-Race Is Television Gold
Seven Persuasive Reasons To Take Up Yoga In Dublin Right Now
Sponsored

Seven Persuasive Reasons To Take Up Yoga In Dublin Right Now

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Best Of

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever
What's On

A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin