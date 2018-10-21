Looks Like Second Croke Park Headline Gig 2019 Is About To Be Confirmed And It's A Big One

We're not even into 2019 yet and already we're trying to suss out who's taking up residencies in Croke Park and Slane for next summer.

So far, it has been confirmed that Metallica will play in Slane and Westlife will play one night in Croke Park.

But, it has been rumoured that "the biggest band in the world" are set to reunite and headline Slane in either 2019 or 2020.

That would concert would see at least a million people applying for tickets if not more for sure.

And the rumoured second headline act for Croke Park in 2019 would see tickets sell out in seconds we think.

The Irish Daily Mail has said in its papers this morning that Bon Jovi will play the GAA HQ next summer as part of their 'This House Is Not For Sale' tour.

A source told the publication that:

"Bon Jovi and Westlife are both booked in for dates in Croke Park. I would imagine an announcement regarding the Bon Jovi concert will be made over the coming weeks.

"They have a big touring show and Croke Park will be the perfect fit for them. Bands like the Stones and JBJ love the size of Croke Park because it means they don’t have to scale down their shows and can still play to a large audience."

Bon Jovi have previously headlined Slane Castle in 2013 so a quick sell-out here would be no surprise.

Now, who's in line to take the third and final spot in Croker next summer...watch this space.

