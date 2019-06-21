Chance The Rapper Has Pulled Out Of Longitude And Stormzy Will Now Headline

د . إAEDSRر . س

Chance The Rapper will no longer be playing his headline set at Longitude.

Organisers announced this morning that the US rapper has pulled out, though they had some good news for festivalgoers.

Stormzy will now be replacing Chance as the headline act on Saturday, July 6.

This will be great news for fans of the UK grime artist, who just released his new single Crown today.

It’s not the first time Chance the Rapper has cancelled on his Dublin fans – he also abruptly pulled out of playing the Helix back in 2016 during his Magnificent Colouring World Tour so that he could visit Kanye West in hospital.

