Chance The Rapper Has Pulled Out Of Longitude And Stormzy Will Now Headline

Chance The Rapper will no longer be playing his headline set at Longitude.

Organisers announced this morning that the US rapper has pulled out, though they had some good news for festivalgoers.

Stormzy will now be replacing Chance as the headline act on Saturday, July 6.

🚨𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗘 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧

Unfortunately Chance The Rapper is no longer able to perform at #Longitude2019. We are delighted to announce that @Stormzy will headline the Saturday Night!!! pic.twitter.com/apMLLzLFGZ — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) June 21, 2019

This will be great news for fans of the UK grime artist, who just released his new single Crown today.

It’s not the first time Chance the Rapper has cancelled on his Dublin fans – he also abruptly pulled out of playing the Helix back in 2016 during his Magnificent Colouring World Tour so that he could visit Kanye West in hospital.

