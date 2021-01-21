Close

Netflix confirms Bridgerton WILL return for a second season

By Sarah Finnan

January 21, 2021 at 3:45pm

It's the news fans have been waiting to hear since the series premiered on Christmas Day... and Netflix has just confirmed it. Bridgerton WILL return for a second season. Hooray!

Will Bridgerton be renewed for another season, won't it? A hotly debated topic, fans were hopeful that the former would ring true and thankfully that is the case as it shall officially return for a second season.

Making the exciting announcement on social media just this afternoon, Netflix tweeted to say:

"DEAREST READERS, BREAKING NEWS...

"Bridgerton *will* return for a second season!"

Advising viewers to "expect much scandal indeed", Nicola Coughlan doubly confirmed the news.

Cast and crew will return to production in springtime this year with Lady Whistledown suggesting that Lord Anthony Bridgerton "intends to dominate this social season".

Yet to watch it? You can read our review here and make it your mission to catch up before season two lands, you won't regret it.

