Netflix confirms Bridgerton WILL return for a second season

It's the news fans have been waiting to hear since the series premiered on Christmas Day... and Netflix has just confirmed it. Bridgerton WILL return for a second season. Hooray!

Making the exciting announcement on social media just this afternoon, Netflix tweeted to say:

"DEAREST READERS, BREAKING NEWS...

"Bridgerton *will* return for a second season!"

Bridgerton *will* return for a second season! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 21, 2021

Advising viewers to "expect much scandal indeed", Nicola Coughlan doubly confirmed the news.

Dearest Viewers, this author is proud to announce #Bridgerton Season Two, expect much scandal indeed!pic.twitter.com/6Tj1yL9Crr — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 21, 2021

Cast and crew will return to production in springtime this year with Lady Whistledown suggesting that Lord Anthony Bridgerton "intends to dominate this social season".

Yet to watch it? You can read our review here and make it your mission to catch up before season two lands, you won't regret it.

