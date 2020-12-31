Close

Netflix launching the absolute the best show to get your 2021 off to the right start

By Rory Cashin

December 31, 2020 at 11:02am

Launching on Netflix on New Year's Day, this is the right show at the right time.

With a full month of the strictest restrictions ahead of us, we're all going to need as much help to get through January as possible.

While the previous lockdowns came when the weather is slightly better, meaning that we could still get out for some nice 5km walks, that is less of an option when the weather is colder and the days are shorter.

Knowing we likely all needed a helping hand, Netflix are launching Headspace Guide to Meditation on the very first day of 2021, and it will be something that could really help a lot of us get through the month.

Over the course of eight episodes, host Andy Puddicombe - a former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the hugely popular Headspace meditation app - will take viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.

Each of the 20-minute episodes will showcase a different mindfulness technique that helps in the practice of meditation - focusing on different topics, from stress, to sleep, to letting go - and each of them ends with a guided meditation.

As Netflix put it, "It's time to be kind to your mind. In partnership with Headspace, this 8-episode series shows how meditation can help in your daily life. From tackling stress to embracing gratitude, each episode first teaches the basics and techniques of the practice, and then concludes with a guided meditation. Push play, close your eyes, and explore the many benefits of meditation."

This is also set to be the first in a series of three new shows with Headspace, with a Guide to Sleep and an interactive experience due to arrive on the streaming platform later in 2021.

Headspace Guide to Meditation launches on Netflix from Friday, January 1.

READ NEXT: QUIZ: How well do you remember the ten biggest TV shows of 2020?

