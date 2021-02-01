Netflix, Prime Video, and NOW TV have added loads of new shows and movies today

Here are the best of the bunch that we've spotted so far.

In case you didn't know, the first day of each month gives us a host of brand new content on all of the streaming services at home, as they usually line up with new availability of the shows and movies.

With today being the first day of February, we've gone through the lists of the new titles added to the major streaming libraries.

While these are by no means the only things being released on the streaming services throughout February (there are some BIG new movies and shows planned for the rest of this month), they are the best ones we spotted that are available as of February 1st.

Netflix:

Hostel

Hostel II

In the Heart of the Sea

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

Parks & Recreation (Seasons 1-7)

Snakes on a Plane

The Vampire Diaries (Seasons 1-8)

Zack & Miri Make a Porno

NOW TV:

The Age of Innocence

Blade Runner

Dreamgirls

Ghost

Gone Girl

Kill Bill Vol.1

Kill Bill Vol.2

Michael Clayton

Milk

The Naked Gun Trilogy

The Others

Pulp Fiction

San Andreas

There Will Be Blood

Prime Video:

A Monster Calls

Captain Fantastic

Coming To America

Ex Machina

Forrest Gump

Miss You Already

Passengers

Robot & Frank

Sex and the City: The Movie

Snatch

Also, if you should be so interested, a number of recent releases that should have been shown in cinemas in recent months but didn't (for obvious reasons) have been added to PVOD platforms like Google Play, Sky Store, and Rakuten, where you can rent or buy them.

They include intense horror Possessor Uncut (93% on Rotten Tomatoes), con artist comedy Kajillionaire (89% on Rotten Tomatoes), and dark psychological thriller Saint Maud (91% on Rotten Tomatoes).

READ NEXT: These are the 20 best romantic comedies you can watch at home right now