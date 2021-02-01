Netflix, Prime Video, and NOW TV have added loads of new shows and movies today

Here are the best of the bunch that we've spotted so far.
In case you didn't know, the first day of each month gives us a host of brand new content on all of the streaming services at home, as they usually line up with new availability of the shows and movies.
With today being the first day of February, we've gone through the lists of the new titles added to the major streaming libraries.
While these are by no means the only things being released on the streaming services throughout February (there are some BIG new movies and shows planned for the rest of this month), they are the best ones we spotted that are available as of February 1st.
Netflix:
- Hostel
- Hostel II
- In the Heart of the Sea
- Magic Mike
- Mean Girls
- Parks & Recreation (Seasons 1-7)
- Snakes on a Plane
- The Vampire Diaries (Seasons 1-8)
- Zack & Miri Make a Porno
NOW TV:
- The Age of Innocence
- Blade Runner
- Dreamgirls
- Ghost
- Gone Girl
- Kill Bill Vol.1
- Kill Bill Vol.2
- Michael Clayton
- Milk
- The Naked Gun Trilogy
- The Others
- Pulp Fiction
- San Andreas
- There Will Be Blood
Prime Video:
- A Monster Calls
- Captain Fantastic
- Coming To America
- Ex Machina
- Forrest Gump
- Miss You Already
- Passengers
- Robot & Frank
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Snatch
Also, if you should be so interested, a number of recent releases that should have been shown in cinemas in recent months but didn't (for obvious reasons) have been added to PVOD platforms like Google Play, Sky Store, and Rakuten, where you can rent or buy them.
They include intense horror Possessor Uncut (93% on Rotten Tomatoes), con artist comedy Kajillionaire (89% on Rotten Tomatoes), and dark psychological thriller Saint Maud (91% on Rotten Tomatoes).
