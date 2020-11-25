Netflix series tells the story of classic Christmas movies that almost didn't get made

It is hard for us to imagine Christmas being the same without these movies.

One of the best parts of Christmas is that you finally feel like you can sit down and properly enjoy some of your favourite Christmas movies of all time.

The weather outside is frightful, and you're wrapped up warm on the couch, surrounded by snacks, and you stick on your favourite feel-good festival film.

However, some of these classic Christmas movies came remarkably close to never being made at all.

Netflix have previously given us their documentary series The Movies That Made Us, and in that first season they went in deep with the behind-the-scenes folk for some iconic movies, including Ghostbusters, Dirty Dancing, and ... Die Hard and Home Alone.

Clearly catching the Christmas bug from those last two entries, they've returned with The Holiday Movies That Made Us, with the first season focusing on two all-time Christmas classics: 1993's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and 2003's Elf.

From the trailer below, you hear from folks involved in the making of the movie, and they tell us that "nobody knew what to do" with Tim Burton, while there were some hesitations at the thought of ever giving Will Ferrell his own movie.

As we know now, with the benefit of hindsight, these things all worked out in the end, but it will make for interesting watching to see how close they came to never existing at all!

Season One of The Holiday Movies That Made Us will be available to watch on Netflix from Tuesday, December 1.

