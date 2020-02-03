Parasite in Dublin - Where can I watch the movie that's sweeping awards season?

If you were unconvinced about going to see South Korean thriller Parasite in Dublin then last night's BAFTA awards may just get you off the fence.

The movie has been sweeping the boards at this award season and there are plenty of chances to watch Parasite in Dublin. While a lot of the accolades in this part of the world have been in best foreign film categories, last night it beat off some seriously stiff competition to win Best Original Screenplay at the British Academy's annual do.

With Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and Rian Johnson (Knives Out) among the nominees, it was Parasite's Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won who took home the coveted gong.

As the awards keep on coming, plenty of people will be wondering when and where they can watch Parasite in Dublin. Before we get to that, a little about the plot.

Parasite tells the story of a poor family of who scheme to become employed by a wealthy clan who live in a glamorous mansion in Seoul. They do this by posing as English tutors and art teachers for the family's children and what unravels is a dark comedy thriller that's been receiving rave reviews from critics and movie-goers alike.

Here in Dublin, there aren't too many showings of Parasite midweek but you can catch it this Monday evening at the Irish Film Institute as 6.15pm) as well as at 6pm at any of the Lighthouse, Vue in Liffey Valley, Cineworld or Omniplex in Rathmines.

The Lighthouse will have plenty more screenings of Parasite across Friday, Saturday and Sunday and you can find a full list here. The movie will also be shown at the Sugar Club at 6pm on Saturday and Vue will be showing it a few more times this weekend, just in time for the Oscars.

That gives you plenty of options to catch Parasite in Dublin before it adds a few Academy Awards to it's bulging trophy cabinet. The trailer for Parasite can be viewed below.

