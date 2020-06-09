Paul Mescal raises over €70k for Pieta House by raffling off personal chain

Paul Mescal has raised a whopping €70k for Pieta House after raffling off one of his personal chains.

Normal People star Paul Mescal last month revealed that he'd be raffling off one of his own chains for charity. While Paul himself is quite popular, some might argue that his onscreen character Connell's chain is of equal popularity and so naturally fans went mad at the news that they could potentially get their hands on it.

Teaming up with Irish mental health charity Pieta House, Paul offered up a chain from his own personal collection in the hopes of raising some much-needed funds, and that he (and all of you) most certainly did as the actor has since revealed that the raffle has helped to rack up over €70k worth in donations.

Taking to Twitter to congratulate the winner of the chain, Paul wrote:

"Congratulations Éadaoin!!! Thank you so much to everyone who participated ....70340 euro is a huge amount of money and will go a long way in supporting Pieta's vital services x"

Responsible for making silver chains all the fashion, Paul has also been credited with bringing GAA shorts into style. Perhaps he'll raffle off a pair of O'Neill's next...

