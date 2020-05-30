Close

Paul Mescal records graduation message for Dublin school where Normal People was filmed

By James Fenton

May 30, 2020 at 5:04pm

Paul Mescal has recorded a special message to the outgoing sixth years of Hartstown Community School, a building he is very familiar with.

Hartstown CS is the filming location for the secondary school scenes at the beginning of the hugely successful TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People. Yep, while we all saw Connell and Marianne eyeing each other up in the halls of a Sligo school, actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones actually filmed the scenes just a stone's throw from the Blanchardstown Centre in northwest Dublin.

It's something the staff and students are doubtless very proud of but sadly for the outgoing sixth years, the school became world-famous before they ever got a chance to say goodbye. Like countless other schools around the country, Hartstown CS has put together a graduation video for sixth years since they can't do the real thing due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In it, Paul Mescal himself gives a little word of thanks to the school and wishes the students all the best for the future. It took Paul less than a minute to record but the message is sure to be appreciated by all concerned. You can check out Paul's shoutout to the Hartstown class of 2020 below...

In the full video, Paul's appearance is preceded by the words 'Remember, we are all just Normal People' and you can see it below from 26 minutes in...

Many will agree that the last few weeks of school are a precious time in a young person's life. Classes are easing down, the weather is nice, a big graduation night lies ahead and the Leaving Cert nerves are just starting to jangle.

While a message from Paul Mescal won't replace that feeling, it's sure to bring a smile to plenty of faces. All the best to the Hartstown class of 2020 and thanks for helping to bring Normal People into our lives.

 

 

