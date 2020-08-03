People have been rewatching The Commitments in honour of Alan Parker

People have been rewatching The Commitments in honour of director Alan Parker who passed away over the weekend.

British director Alan Parker passed away over the weekend. Aged 76, he was a well-known name in the film world - beloved amongst Irish audiences for his work on films such as Angela's Ashes and The Commitments.

Based on the 1987 Roddy Doyle novel of the same name, the movie has come to be a firm favourite with fans all around the world... many of whom have been rewatching the Irish classic in honour of Parker. A musical comedy-drama set in Dublin, it tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte; a young music fanatic who gathers a group together to form a soul band.

Hailing the movie's release as a defining moment in Irish history, people have been sharing their love for both the movie and Parker on Twitter.

Watched #TheCommitments again as a tribute to #AlanParker. A masterpiece!



Try A Little Tenderness HQ https://t.co/aktI6fmQ4k via @YouTube — Kate 🦢⚓️❤️ (@Kateseptember) August 2, 2020

I bought an off the shoulder black mini dress back in the day because I wanted to look like @mariadkennedy, loved that film & soundtrack #thecommitments #AlanParkerRIP l — Linda Louuuu™ (@LLCOOLG__) August 2, 2020

#TheCommitments Has to be one of the funniest absolutely feel good movies of the last 30 years I fucking love this shit. — Glyn Howarth (@Glynhowarth) August 1, 2020

Midnight Express was probably the first movie that really struck me, I have never had the guts to watch it again. But it's #TheCommitments, one of my top 10 movies, the legacy I'll always praise him for. #RIPAlanParker — hoolioh (@hoolioh) August 3, 2020

Even The Big Boyler, Chris O'Dowd has revisited the old classic. Tweeting to say that he's "always loved it", O'Dowd went on to add:

"God it's so good. The shoot composition, the energy, the message. Very few films so bursting with life. What a joy. Thanks Alan."