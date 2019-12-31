PICS: These Gardaí took a quick break to play a game of 3-a-side with locals

Sure, isn’t there always time for a kickabout?

Gardaí from Kilmainham took a mid-morning break earlier today for a quick match.

Taking on some of the locals, they played 3-a-side against Rialto natives, eventually coming out on top with a narrow 3-2 win.

Gardaí from Kilmainham while out on the beat took on a few locals from Rialto in a 3 a side game of football coming out 3-2 winners!



Congratulations to Garda Brennan, Garda White and Garda O’Connor. #GardaMassive #whosnext pic.twitter.com/6WvFrjyQJa — Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 30, 2019

Close call lads.

People have praised the impromptu kickabout for its community spirit, with one person saying:

“more of this, they do a hard thankless job, nice to see the human side”.

Ending the original tweet with “#whosnext”, it seems that the Gardaí have already extended the next 3-a-side challenge.

Challenge accepted? Anyone?

