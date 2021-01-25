Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

PSA: Fleabag is coming to the RTÉ Player next month

By Sarah Finnan

January 25, 2021 at 4:59pm

Share:

Soon to join the list of other titles available on the player, Fleabag will be available to watch on the RTÉ Player from February 1st.

Staking their claim on your online viewing schedule for next month, RTÉ pleads a convincing case with the addition of Fleabag to their repertoire.

The brainchild of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (you know, yer one in the new Harry Styles music video?) Fleabag tells the tale of a woman trying to navigate modern life in London whilst coming to terms with a recent tragedy.

Hoping to drum up excitement for the series debut, RTÉ shared the news on Twitter earlier today, writing:

"The much-acclaimed and multi award-winnig comedy drama, created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Jenny Rainsford, Olivia Colman, and Andrew Scott, comes to @RTE2 @RTEplayer on Monday 1 February.

"If you haven’t seen it yet you’re in for a treat."

The series has long been top of my watchlist,, but as with many other things, I just haven't gotten round to it yet. Taking this as a sign that it should be my next binge watch though. Anyone else?

Coming to the RTÉ Player on February 1st... which thankfully, is only one week away. January is almost over, promise.

READ NEXT: PICS: Dublin restaurant 777 shares first look at gorgeous new beer garden

Share:

Latest articles

Dáil to consider motion imposing harsher sentences for dog theft

Locals are "livid" after discovery of illegal shebeen in Swords

Help needed to reunite lost doll with owner 

Tougher sanctions to see holidaymakers potentially fined on way to airport

You may also love

One of the funniest movies of the last decade is finally available on Netflix

Hands on with the WeSC True Wireless Earbuds

7-year-old Dublin girl brilliantly reviews all of the Marvel movies as part of homeschooling

WATCH: The first trailer for the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary is here

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.