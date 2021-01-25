PSA: Fleabag is coming to the RTÉ Player next month

Soon to join the list of other titles available on the player, Fleabag will be available to watch on the RTÉ Player from February 1st.

Staking their claim on your online viewing schedule for next month, RTÉ pleads a convincing case with the addition of Fleabag to their repertoire.

The brainchild of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (you know, yer one in the new Harry Styles music video?) Fleabag tells the tale of a woman trying to navigate modern life in London whilst coming to terms with a recent tragedy.

Hoping to drum up excitement for the series debut, RTÉ shared the news on Twitter earlier today, writing:

"The much-acclaimed and multi award-winnig comedy drama, created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Jenny Rainsford, Olivia Colman, and Andrew Scott, comes to @RTE2 @RTEplayer on Monday 1 February.

"If you haven’t seen it yet you’re in for a treat."

The series has long been top of my watchlist,, but as with many other things, I just haven't gotten round to it yet. Taking this as a sign that it should be my next binge watch though. Anyone else?

Coming to the RTÉ Player on February 1st... which thankfully, is only one week away. January is almost over, promise.