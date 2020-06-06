Close

Retro Drive-In Movies are back this Monday

By Alan Fisher

June 6, 2020 at 3:25pm

Everyone needs an escape at the moment and what more could we ask for?

Retro Drive-in Movies have come to the rescue with some entertainment.

I think we are all dying to do something different and this is the perfectly safe way to do so.

They will re-open the gates at Leopardstown Racecourse and Fairyhouse Racecourse this Monday for a Drive-in Movie Event for all the family.

The movies that will be shown include The Goonies, How To Train Your Dragon, Peppa Pig, The Wolf Of Wall Street, The Secret Life Of Pets, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, and the first-ever Father Ted drive-in.

Of course, there will be some safety precautions with less than 150 cars per screening, you have to stay in the car for the duration of the movie, tickets can be scanned through your car window and you will have to tap for purchases.

Grab your tickets here.

On top of that, use this promo code, RETRO2020, for 10% discount.

