How to make these outrageous Oreo Brownies at home

These Oreo Brownies are about to blow your mind and tastebuds.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Next up are these outrageous Oreo Brownies.

I've never even made regular brownies before so don't feel threatened, just stick with me and we can make it through this together.

You'll be happy you did.

Here's what you need:

140g x Unsalted butter

100g x Chocolate chips

300g x White sugar

1/2tsp x Salt

60g x Flour

75g x Cocoa powder

2 x Eggs

2tsp x Vanilla extract

Oreos (a lot)

How to do it:

1. Melt the butter into a big bowl and then add the sugar, cocoa powder, and salt. Mix this together.

2. Add the eggs and vanilla extract and mix together.

3. Add the flour and chocolate chips and mix together.

4. Put about half your mixture on parchment paper in a deep baking tray.

5. Spread the mixture out evenly.

6. Place a layer of Oreos on top of this mixture.

7. Get the remaining mixture and place it evenly on top of the Oreos.

8. Smash up some Oreos and sprinkle them on top.

9. Put the brownies in a preheated oven at 180c for 30-35 minutes.

10. Cool for 10 minutes and enjoy.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.