Impress your mates with these salted caramel latte ice-creams

Our mouths are watering as we speak.

The warmer months are the ideal time to sip on iced-coffee and have your fill of ice-cream, but what if there was a way to combine the two?

Well, fear not, dear reader, because the folks at Kenco are on hand with a delicious dessert that boasts the best of both worlds.

This recipe is super easy to follow and the results are next level. Make a batch, whip them out at your next dinner party and prepare for your guests to be amazed.

Not only do these look fantastic, but they're packed full of flavour. The Kenco Salted Caramel Latte sachet used in the base packs the perfect balance of sweet and salty, and the added layer or hazelnuts, caramel and chocolate perfectly complement this flavour.

Enjoy these on their own, and once you've stocked up on your Kenco sachets, brighten up your at-home lattes with Kenco's Iced/Hot Salted Caramel Latte, which can be enjoyed hot or iced.

Ready to make a batch at home? Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients

125ml of sweetened condensed milk

200ml of double cream

1 sachet of Kenco Iced/Hot Salted Caramel Latte

40g of hazelnuts

100g of milk chocolate

150g of dark chocolate

125g of tinned caramel

Method

Whisk the double cream with one sachet of Kenco Iced or Hot Salted Caramel Latte in a bowl until the mixture thickens.

Pour and gently fold in the sweetened condensed milk until it’s combined.

Pour the mixture into ice cream molds, cover them and freeze them overnight.

Finely chop the hazelnuts and set them aside and place the tinned caramel in a bowl.

Place the milk and dark chocolate in a bowl together and melt them in the microwave, mixing every 15 seconds until they are combined. Once fully melted, add the hazelnuts and mix well.

Once you're ready to coat your ice-creams, take them out of the freezer and dip them in the caramel, carefully removing the excess.

Dip them in the hazelnut and chocolate mix.

Place the dipped ice-creams on a parchment lined tray or plate and pop them back in the oven to harden.

Serve and enjoy.

