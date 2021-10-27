8 foolproof steps to baking a delicious Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie is one of those things that is either baked or eaten on every single Hallmark movie!

Usually pumpkin pie associated with autumn, and of course Thanksgiving and sometimes even Christmas - albeit in American. Over the last few years we've seen the humble pumpkin pie make its way over this side of the Atlantic and can now be found in some of our favourite local cafes!

But wait where do I find pureed pumpkin in Dublin?! Well, you can either make your own... Or if you're like us, you're a little lazy - you can still pick up some canned pureed pumpkin here.

Okay, let's get started!

Ingredients 1 Can of Pureed Pumpkin

1 Can of Condensed Milk

175g Caster Sugar

2 Eggs and 1 Egg Yolk

1 Tsp Cinnamon

1/4 Tsp Nutmeg

175g Plain Flour

Mini tart cases or one large tart case

For these ones we used pre-made mini short crust tart cases, which you can pick up in most Tescos and Dunnes now! Or again, if you're feeling up to it - you could make your own too. We found that the pre-made cases make things a little handier, and they look great too. You can also use a full size pie crust if you would like to make one large pie.

Instructions:

Step 1

First of all, preheat your oven to 180 degrees.

Open your cans of pureed pumpkin and condensed milk, and pour contents into a large bowl.





Step 2

Weigh out 175 grams of caster sugar and add into the mix of pumpkin and condensed milk.

Stir in the sugar until ingredients are combined.





Step 3

Crack in the two whole eggs and one egg yolk.

Add your cinnamon and nutmeg, the perfect autumnal combo!





Step 4

Sift the flour into the mix, and give it a good stir.

Step 5

Either get the electric whisk out, or feel free to do it by hand if you like.

Whisk everything together to create a smooth filling.





Step 6

Lay out your tart cases into a baking dish. There won't be too much of rise out of this mix so you can fill the cases about three quarters full or a little more.





Step 7

Once you've laid them out, place in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about 25 minutes. If you have gone with one full sized pie, bake for 45 minutes.





Step 8

When you take them out of the oven, leave to cool. (They will smell delicious, so this step will be difficult!) Once cooled, dust with icing sugar and they're ready to serve!

We recommend serving with some whipped cream on top or maybe even some vanilla ice cream if you're feeling it.





So there you go, pick up a can of pumpkin puree on the way home and give this recipe a bash! Whether you're a Halloween fan, or just getting into the Thanksgiving spirit - it's worth a try, sooo delicious.

Lead Image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: 5 Dublin spots that do unreal cinnamon buns