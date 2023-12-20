RECIPE: These No Bake Crispy Chocolate Wreaths will impress your guests this Christmas.

Brought to you by Dr. Oetker
Grab your apron, blare the Christmas music and get ready to whip up a tasty treat.
Is there a better way to spend a winter afternoon than with Nat King Cole blaring in the kitchen as you whip up a tasty, festive treat? We're not convinced there is. And, if you're looking for some Christmas baking inspiration this month, we have the perfect recipe for you.
These No Bake Crispy Chocolate Wreaths, which come courtesy of Dr. Oetker, are bound to bring some festive cheer, whether you serve them up at your Christmas party or share them with your colleagues at lunch. Best of all, this recipe allows you to go all out with Dr. Oetker's latest range of Christmas products. Cover your bark in a mix of Dr. Oetker's Snowy Christmas Sprinkles, Reindeer Cheer and Christmas Party.
What's more, Dr. Oetker's Christmas range has all your baking bases covered this season. In addition to these sprinkles, you can decorate cakes and cookies with Dr. Oetker's Christmas Glittery Decorating Icing while your cupcakes will be Christmas-ready with their Christmas Baking Cases.
So, ready to for a pop of Christmas baking? Here's what you'll need.
Dark Chocolate - Makes 6 wreaths
- 150g dark chocolate (70%)
- 30g butter
- 30g golden syrup
- 90g Cornflakes
- 20g pecans, cut in half
- 40g malted milk chocolate balls
- Dr. Oetker Reindeer Cheer Sprinkles
White Chocolate - Makes 6 wreaths
- 150g white chocolate
- 30g butter
- 30g golden syrup
- 90g Cornflakes
- 30g pistachios
- 20g dried cranberries
- Dr. Oetker Snowy Christmas Sprinkles
Method
- Set up a bain-marie by filling a saucepan with a small amount of water and bring to a low-medium heat. Place a glass or metal bowl over the top of the saucepan and add the chocolate, butter and golden syrup. Slowly melt until they are combined. If the white chocolate seizes up while melting, you can get a 1/4 tsp of warm milk and whisk with a hand mixer until it becomes smooth again. Don't add too much milk as the wreaths will not set.
- Pour the chocolate over the Cornflakes and mix well to fully cover them. Mix the pecans, malted milk chocolate balls, pistachios and dried cranberries through the Cornflakes.
- Line a tray with parchment paper and split the mixture into 6 mounds evenly spread out on the paper. Use a teaspoon to create a hole in the centre of the wreath and gently press the sides together to ensure that it will be stuck together when set.
- Sprinkle with either Dr. Oetker Reindeer Cheer Sprinkles or Dr. Oetker Snowy Christmas Sprinkles to decorate.
- Place the tray in the fridge to set for 30 minutes to 1 hour.