RECIPE: These No Bake Crispy Chocolate Wreaths will impress your guests this Christmas.

Brought to you by Dr. Oetker

Grab your apron, blare the Christmas music and get ready to whip up a tasty treat.

Is there a better way to spend a winter afternoon than with Nat King Cole blaring in the kitchen as you whip up a tasty, festive treat? We're not convinced there is. And, if you're looking for some Christmas baking inspiration this month, we have the perfect recipe for you.

These No Bake Crispy Chocolate Wreaths, which come courtesy of Dr. Oetker, are bound to bring some festive cheer, whether you serve them up at your Christmas party or share them with your colleagues at lunch. Best of all, this recipe allows you to go all out with Dr. Oetker's latest range of Christmas products. Cover your bark in a mix of Dr. Oetker's Snowy Christmas Sprinkles, Reindeer Cheer and Christmas Party.

What's more, Dr. Oetker's Christmas range has all your baking bases covered this season. In addition to these sprinkles, you can decorate cakes and cookies with Dr. Oetker's Christmas Glittery Decorating Icing while your cupcakes will be Christmas-ready with their Christmas Baking Cases.

So, ready to for a pop of Christmas baking? Here's what you'll need.

Dark Chocolate - Makes 6 wreaths

150g dark chocolate (70%)

30g butter

30g golden syrup

90g Cornflakes

20g pecans, cut in half

40g malted milk chocolate balls

Dr. Oetker Reindeer Cheer Sprinkles

White Chocolate - Makes 6 wreaths

150g white chocolate

30g butter

30g golden syrup

90g Cornflakes

30g pistachios

20g dried cranberries

Dr. Oetker Snowy Christmas Sprinkles

Method

