Rodrigo y Gabriela, well known Grafton Street buskers, win their first Grammy Award

Their first nomination and their first win.

Regular buskers on Grafton Street, Rodrigo y Gabriela have won the award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards Ceremony yesterday.

Bagging the award for their latest album Mettalvolution, it was released under independent Irish record label Rubyworks.

Making its debut in the charts back in 2019, Mettalvolution entered Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart at number one - boasting over 11,000 sales within the first week. The album also rang in at number two on Billboard's Rock Albums.

Speaking of the win, Gabriela Quintero said:

"We are incredibly thankful. This is quite a moment for us. After twenty years of career, and having played all over the world, even for President Obama in The White House, there was something missing, which was a Grammy. We finally got it."

Rodrigo Sanchez mirrored her comments, adding:

"To all the fans around the world for supporting our music - we love you all and we can't wait to go back to work to keep making music that inspires you".

Originally from Mexico, Rodrigo y Gabriela spent the guts of their early career busking in Dublin.

According to artist manager and label founder Niall Muckian: "they've travelled a long way from busking on Grafton Street and are a living testament to the power of hard graft, following their own path and boundless imagination".

You love to see it.