RTE announce air date for Sally Rooney's Normal People - and we don't have long to wait

Sally Rooney's Normal People will air on RTE later this month - kicking off with a double bill.

RTE has confirmed that the long-awaited screen adaptation of Normal People will hit Irish TV screens later this month... and we couldn't be more excited. Based on the uber-popular novel of the same name (even Barack Obama is a fan), Normal People is the second novel to be published by author Sally Rooney - Conversations With Friends being her first.

Calls for a TV adaptation of the novel began almost immediately, however, while it was originally thought that the series would air only on BBC Three and Hule - Irish fans will be most happy to know that the series will also air on RTE at the end of this month.

Centred on the lives of two young people, the story tells the tale of the complex friendship and relationship between Connell and Marianne, following them from a small rural secondary school in County Sligo to their college days at Trinity College.

Cold Feet star Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Marianne, alongside Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal as Connell, stepping up to the plate in his first TV role. Directed by the Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, the series was filmed across Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy. Sally Rooney was involved in all early discussions - having also co-scripted many of the episodes.

Taking the form of a 12-part series, each episode will last a half-hour. Tune in to RTE One on Tuesday, April 28 for a double bill.

Have a look at the trailer below to tide you over until then.