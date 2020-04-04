RTE to show a number of old school classic movies on TV starting this weekend

RTE is upping their movie game - bringing back a number of our favourite old school favourites.

Spending so much extra time at home means that many are knee-deep in nostalgia at the minute, trawling through old photo albums and looking back on childhood keepsakes. And if there's one thing that goes hand in hand with a trip down memory lane it's rewatching our favourite classic movies... at least from our experience anyway.

Listening to calls for more movie time, RTE is giving the people what they want, introducing a new classic movie schedule to the listings for the next few weeks. Starting from today, the station will feature additional matinee movie slots to the weekend TV schedule, giving viewers the chance to rewatch all the old flicks they used to know and love.

With very few of us still having a VHS player to watch said movies on, this is music to our ears.

Things kick off this weekend with the World War II classic Battle of Britain airing as today's movie followed by 60s drama Mutiny on the Bounty tomorrow.

Several classics are also set to run over the Easter weekend - starting with War of the Buttons on Saturday, April 11. Romantic drama Casablanca and Easter Parade starring Judy Garland are both on the cards for Easter Sunday while Calamity Jane starring the legendary Doris Day will air on Easter Monday.

Other movies that will make a return to our TV screens include fond favourites such as Mrs Doubtfire, the Zookeeper's Wife, Sense and Sensibility, Only You Jewel in the Nile, and Spartacus and The Vikings.

Not forgetting a wealth of other classics including Doctor Zhivago, Oliver!, Earthquake, North by Northwest, Grumpier Old Men, 633 Squadron, Force 10 from Navarone, adventure movie The Man Who Would Be King, Towering Inferno and Magnificent Seven.

Loads of classic movies to look forward to.

