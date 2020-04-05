Close

Save your weekend with a Paint & Prosecco virtual class today

By Sarah Finnan

April 5, 2020 at 10:32am

Paint & Prosecco have taken to running virtual classes so you can enjoy the fun at home.

People across the country have been rediscovering their creative sides as of late, looking to other ways of keeping entertained while at home. A number of Irish artists, the legendary Don Conroy amongst them, have been uploading quick tutorials on how to hone your skills, but if you're looking to upgrade the fun yet again a virtual Paint & Prosecco class may be just the ticket.

Posting about their move to online, organisers said that they would be putting on "fun and creative classes for all ages and abilities" (just swap the bubbles for mi-wadi). Encouraging participants to use what they already have at home, all you really need is a sheet of paper and something to draw with... doesn't matter if you have paints or not - pens, highlighters, markers will all suffice.

Kicking off at 12noon, today will see budding artists complete their own versions of the below picture.

Try your hand at drawing the giraffe freehand, trace the photo or even print it out for minimal stress. You can use the colour version in the bottom left as a guide or go rogue and choose your own colours - full creative licence goes to you.

