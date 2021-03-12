Seven hobbies to turn to when your screen time is too high

Hobbies... what do other people do for fun these days? Don't worry, you're not alone in wondering that.

I don't know about you, but I'm sick to the teeth of looking at a screen. Working a 9-5 job at home, completely virtually, means that screens are part and parcel of everyday life but I've found that it's hard to escape them even when off the clock.

In pre-Covid times we had many different outlets to keep us busy but with current public health advice being to stay at home, those things (like most others) have had to be put on hold for now. While before we could venture out for a cuppa, go to the gym or even grab a bite to eat with friends, these days our hobbies consist of solitary activities usually involving a screen.

Don't get me wrong, Netflix, Instagram and TikTok are all fun ways to pass the time, but sometimes your mind and body need a break from the blue light so here are seven different ways to distract yourself that don't involve a screen.

Yoga

Take a leaf out of your doggo's book and have a nice, big stretch now.

Yoga has never been more accessible and there are loads of accounts online offering free, guided flows. Alternatively, you could just throw your phone in a corner and do whatever feels right to you. There are no rules here, my friends.

Drawing

I say drawing but this one extends to any artistic medium that takes your fancy, don't let specificity deter you here. Painting, sketching, colouring - whatever it is that helps you get the creative juices flowing will work.

Pinterest has an endless supply of content to inspire you, though the real key here is to *not care* about the outcome. Seriously. It's less about the result than it is about doing something that requires your full attention and keeps your mind busy for a while so resist the urge to give in to your perfectionism and just roll with it.

Knitting

Turns out your granny was onto something. Not only is knitting extremely therapeutic, but it's also a great way to update your winter wardrobe. Start with a scarf and work your way up to a woolly jumper all your mates will be jealous of.

Just imagine the sense of satisfaction you'll get in replying 'actually I made this' when asked where your lovely geansaí is from.

Same goes for sewing, dressmaking, embroidery etc.

Playing an instrument

Ok truth be told, not everyone is born with an ear for music, but you don't necessarily have to be good at something to enjoy it. Word of warning though - those you share a house with may disagree... there are only so many times one can hear Three Blind Mice played in a row without going insane.

As you're no doubt well aware, there are countless different instruments you could try your hand at, but probably best to start with something relatively easy to see how you get on.

Reading

This is one that just about all of us - or at least most of us - promise to do more of every year and I don't know about you, but so far I'm failing miserably at sticking to that. Not even halfway through my first book of the year, I'm ashamed to admit that I've been 'reading' this book since November. I know. Slow and steady wins the race though and I will finish this book even if it's the last thing I do.

If you're out of the rhythm of reading regularly, learn from my mistakes and pick a book that's likely to grab your attention straight away. Not only will it be easier to ease yourself back into it, but finding something you're interested in means that you'll actually want to put your phone down and read a few pages instead.

Photography

Ok yes, technically this one does involve a screen - but it's far more productive than mindless scrolling through social media so it's still worth mentioning. Photography is something I personally have a huge interest in and even though I can go long periods of time without picking up my camera, soon as I do, I remember just how much I love it.

Don't get too bogged down about having the right equipment, phone cameras are just as good as other options nowadays - and far lighter - so just whip out your fón póca next time your out on your daily walk and get snapping. Not just a popular insta caption, golden hour is actually a real thing so play around with light, shadow and different angles to really get creative and impress over on the gram.

Cooking/baking

Maybe you were a bit overzealous in the kitchen during lockdown 1.0 and now the zest for meal prep has run out, but don't give up. Experimenting in the kitchen is arguably one of the most therapeutic ways to destress after a long day and it always helps that the pay off is a homecooked meal.

Same goes for baking. Much like Nadine Coyle, I also enjoy "baking and stuff, working with flour". There is an abundance of free recipes available out there so just get googling. Some websites even give you suggestions based on the ingredients you have to hand, so throwing on your apron doesn't always have to involve a big trek to the shop for supplies. Sure isn't the internet a wonderful thing?!

Nothing groundbreaking there I know, but always helps to have a few suggestions when you're fresh out of ideas. What lockdown hobbies have you all taken up? Hit me with your best boredom-busting pastimes.