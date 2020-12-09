Sinéad O'Connor to release 'remarkably candid, intensely personal' memoir next year

Grammy-award-winning Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has announced that she'll release a new memoir next year.

Just after celebrating her 54th birthday, Sinéad O'Connor marked the occasion by announcing she'll release a new memoir next summer. Titled Rememberings, the book is due for release in early June next year.

Set to be published by Sandycove - the Dublin-based imprint of Penguin Random House - the memoir is years in the making and will detail different aspects of O'Connor's tempestuous past.

"This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years."

Described as "a revelatory memoir", according to a press release from the publisher, it will see the legendary songstress look back on her "fraught childhood, musical triumphs, struggles with illness and the enduring power of song".

"In Rememberings, O’Connor recounts her painful tale of growing up in Dublin in a dysfunctional, abusive household. Inspired by her brother’s Bob Dylan records, she escaped into music.

"She relates her early years with local Irish bands, completing her first album while eight months pregnant and soaring to unimaginable popularity with her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2U."

The cover features a black and white image of O'Connor shot by photographer Herb Ritts.