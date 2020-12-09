Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Sinéad O'Connor to release 'remarkably candid, intensely personal' memoir next year

By Sarah Finnan

December 9, 2020 at 12:35pm

Share:

Grammy-award-winning Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has announced that she'll release a new memoir next year. 

Just after celebrating her 54th birthday, Sinéad O'Connor marked the occasion by announcing she'll release a new memoir next summer. Titled Rememberings, the book is due for release in early June next year.

Set to be published by Sandycove - the Dublin-based imprint of Penguin Random House - the memoir is years in the making and will detail different aspects of O'Connor's tempestuous past.

"This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years."

Described as "a revelatory memoir", according to a press release from the publisher, it will see the legendary songstress look back on her "fraught childhood, musical triumphs, struggles with illness and the enduring power of song".

"In Rememberings, O’Connor recounts her painful tale of growing up in Dublin in a dysfunctional, abusive household. Inspired by her brother’s Bob Dylan records, she escaped into music.

"She relates her early years with local Irish bands, completing her first album while eight months pregnant and soaring to unimaginable popularity with her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2U."

The cover features a black and white image of O'Connor shot by photographer Herb Ritts.

READ NEXT: Dolly Parton is selling Christmas cards posing at the Ha’penny Bridge

Share:

Latest articles

TD "distracted by Man United match" apologises for not wearing mask on Luas

We asked Irish singletons about dating during Covid and these were the results

Dolly Parton is selling Christmas cards posing at the Ha'penny Bridge

Panettone French toast is the festive treat you need to try this week

You may also love

Dolly Parton is selling Christmas cards posing at the Ha'penny Bridge

Apple reveal their new headphones and we hope you've already been saving up

The Office star Creed Bratton to perform a comedy and music night in Dublin in 2021

20 classic Christmas movies and where you can watch them

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.