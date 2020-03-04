Close

The 3 Arena confirmed to host the first Genesis performance in 13 years

By James Fenton

March 4, 2020 at 10:10am

Genesis have been confirmed to play at the 3 Arena this coming November after news of their reunion broke this morning.

English rock band Genesis have confirmed that they are reuniting and the 3 Arena will be the venue for their first live performance since 2007.

The Last Domino? tour will kick off at the Dublin Docklands venue on Monday, November 16 with Irish fans set to be wowed by the current line-up of Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford. The trio will be joined by Nic Collins on drums as well as guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer, who is a regular at Genesis shows.

Genesis originally formed in 1967 and became pioneers of the English prog-rock scene throughout the 1970s and 1980s. The band's classic line-up of Collins, Banks and Rutherford took shape in 1976 after the departure of Peter Gabriel.

Collins took on lead vocals after Gabriel left and the band have now sold an estimated 100 million albums and have played to stadiums and arenas all over the world.

Tickets for Genesis' show at the 3 Arena go on sale on Monday, March 9.

