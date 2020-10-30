The best scary movie of 2020 is available to watch at home today

Chances are you missed it when it screened in cinemas right before they were all shut down.

This couldn't have arrived at a better time, could it? We remember going to see this when it was initially released in cinemas, and thinking it couldn't be all that great, before we were completely blown away by it.

First off, a little background.

Universal had originally planned on setting up a big budget monster movie universe, but after Tom Cruise's take on The Mummy crashed and burned at the box office and with critics, the creators went back to the drawing board and had a bit of a rethink.

Cleverly, they decided to go smaller, and go scarier. They brought in producer Jason Blum (Paranormal Activity, Get Out, the recent Halloween remake), a bit of a maestro when it comes to horror movies, and they went to work on giving audiences a modern version of The Invisible Man.

Starring the incredibly talented Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, Us), the story focuses on her character, who has recently escaped the clutches of her abusive boyfriend, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor).

Soon after she gets away, she is told that her ex has committed suicide, but she still doesn't feel safe. She feels she is being watched, that stuff is moving around her home without explanation. Is she losing her mind? Or has her genius ex found a way to fake his death and to contact her without being seen?

It is a very clever set-up for the horror to unfold through, with a lot of interesting ideas to debate about afterwards, all while being brilliantly well-acted, very entertaining, and - IMPORTANTLY - still very scary.

The Invisible Man is available to watch on NOW TV right now. Check out the trailer below:

