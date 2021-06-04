The big movies arriving in cinemas when they reopen on Monday

Now you just need to decide which one you'll want to watch!

If you're as excited about seeing a movie on the big screen as we are, then this will be very good news for you!

Here are some of the biggest movies set to be shown in cinemas around the country next week...

A QUIET PLACE PART II

Cillian Murphy joins Emily Blunt and the other survivors of the hit horror for this expansive sequel that drip feeds us more information about those vicious, sound-hating creatures, and the state of the world since its sudden and violent collapse.

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT

Ed and Lorraine Warren back to head up their third outing as demonologists, this time tackling the true story behind the first ever recorded case of demon possession being used in a murder trial.

The Warrens are back for their most shocking case yet. #TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is in cinemas TODAY! pic.twitter.com/XAmmUuRS8w — WarnerBrosUK (@WarnerBrosUK) May 26, 2021

CRUELLA

Yes, it is already available to watch on Disney+ with Premier Access, but we imagine there will be plenty of families out there who will want to make this their first big screen outing in months.

GODZILLA VS. KONG

It was made available on PVOD platforms back in March, but if there was ever a movie designed to be experienced on the biggest, loudest screen imaginable, then it is this punch-up between a big lizard and a big monkey.

NOBODY

Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk gets his own version of John Wick here, playing a retired hitman who is dragged back into action when his house is broken into. This one actually won't arrive until Wednesday, June 9.

PETER RABBIT 2

This was originally due for release riiiiiiiight around the time that cinemas closed the first time in March 2020, but the James Corden-voiced bunny is finally getting his sequel released. Another perfect family outing.

SPIRAL

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in this sorta-sequel, sorta-spin-off set in the world of those vicious Saw movies.

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD

Angelina Jolie stars in this action-thriller from the folks behind Sicario and Hell Or High Water, playing a forest fire-spotter who goes on the run with a young boy who is the only witness to a terrible crime.

