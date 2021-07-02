The four new movies available to watch in Irish cinemas this weekend

Here are all the big screen releases for you to enjoy this weekend.

Thinking of heading to the cinema this weekend but not sure what the new releases are about?

Don't worry, we've got you covered!

FREAKY

In the long-standing tradition of body-swap comedies like Freaky Friday and The Change-Up, here we get two people magically forced into each other's bodies, except this time one of them is a wanted serial killer (initially Vince Vaughn) and one is his almost-victim (initially Kathryn Newton). The horror twist makes the whole thing feel like a breath of fresh air.

Freaky arrives in Irish cinemas on Friday, 2 July.

FRENCH EXIT

The eternally iconic Michelle Pfeiffer takes centre stage for this dramedy about an ageing socialite who finds herself about to be bankrupt, and forced to move into a small apartment in Paris with her young son (Lucas Hedges) and his cat.

French Exit will be available at select Irish cinemas from Friday, 2 July.

DAISY QUOKKA: WORLD'S SCARIEST ANIMAL

Much like last week's Dogtanian and the Three Muskahounds, this is a new animated arrival for families that may have already watched everything else available and need/want the kiddies distracted for a solid 90 minutes or so.

Daisy Quokka arrives in Irish cinemas on Friday, 2 July.

ANOTHER ROUND

Winner of this year's Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, the movie sees a teacher (Mads Mikkelsen) and three of his teacher buddies take part in a social experiment in which they consume alcohol regularly every day, in order to see how it will impact their professional and personal lives.

Another Round will be available to watch in select cinemas around Ireland from Friday, 2 July.

