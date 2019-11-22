The Killers have announced a second Malahide Castle gig

Great news if you missed out on tickets for The Killers first time around because a second date at Malahide Castle has just been announced.

Last week, the Las Vegas four-piece were confirmed to play a show at the Dublin venue on Tuesday, June 16 2020 and this morning the news has broken that they will also play the following night on Wednesday, June 17.

Tickets for the first show went on sale this morning and given the massive profile of The Killers, it's no surprise that they were snapped fairly fast, or to put it in the usual musical parlance, there was 'phenomenal demand'. The news of the second show is sure to be welcomed by thousands of fans who missed out the first time around.

The Killers have been going for around 18 years now, having formed in Nevada in 2001. Their major international breakthrough came with the 2003 release of the song Mr. Brightside, which is still capable of filling dancefloors to this day.

The song was part of The Killers' Hot Fuss album, a record which is probably still on a dusty CD shelf somewhere in every home in Ireland.

The band, led by vocalist Brandon Flowers, has since gone on to release four more studio albums with another (Imploding The Mirage) due for release next year.

Tickets for the second Killers show are bound to be snapped up as quickly as the first so to make sure you're not disappointed, follow this link.

It should make for an unreal couple of nights in Malahide.