The Light House Cinema is taking requests for films to show this season 

By Sarah Finnan

December 10, 2020 at 10:56am

Any favourites you'd love to see on the big screen? Get your suggestions into the Light House Cinema if so.

Back open after several weeks of closure, Dublin's Light House Cinema in Smithfield is hoping to pack as much entertainment into this month as is physically possible.

Already announcing a run of several festive classics this season, there is plenty in the works to keep cinema lovers happy with the likes of Home Alone, Die Hard The Muppet Christmas Carol and Elf all making their 'naughty or nice' list.

Knowing that it's been a tough year though, they want to go above and beyond to make sure December is the best it can be and have opened the floor to the public - asking people what movies they'd like to see on the big screen if given the chance.

"We plan to bring back some of the best films of 2020 between Christmas and the New Year. Including some we missed due to lockdowns. Suggestions welcome."

Suggestions have been rolling in all morning with Parasite and The Lighthouse amongst two of the most-mentioned. Any others you'd like to add to the list? Speak now or forever hold your peace.

