The Michael Collins movie is on the box tonight

Easter Sunday has come and gone for another year... meaning that by now we're all probably more than halfway through our chocolate eggs and in need of a good film to see the bank holiday weekend out. Well if you're sick of the same old Netflix offerings you've been bingeing every other day of the week, best switch on RTE One as Michael Collins is on the box tonight.

Recounting an integral event in Irish history, the film obviously isn't as true to form as producers would have you believe, but it's a decent watch all the same and one that should most definitely be on your bucket list to see at least once in your lifetime.

For anyone who may not be as au fait with Irish history as you should be, the movie depicts the life and death of Irish revolutionary Michael Collins, delving into the nitty-gritty details of the IRA and the Easter Rising.

Featuring quite an all-star cast, Liam Neeson takes the lead as the 'Big Fella', appearing alongside other Hollywood bigwigs such as Julia Roberts, Stephen Rea and Alan Rickman who plays Eamon de Valera. Written and directed by Neil Jordan, the biographical period drama won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival upon its release in 1996.

Have a look at the trailer below and get the telly set up for 9:30 this evening.

