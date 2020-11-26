The theme of this year's Late Late Toy Show has finally been revealed

A favourite of grown-ups and children all around the world.

We have been waiting for a while now to find out what the theme of the 2020 Late Late Toy Show would be, knowing that Tubs and RTE were going to have to do something really special for viewers this year, and from the looks of it, they have not disappointed.

Now, as for the theme, they've gone with... (drum roll please)... the wonderful world of Roald Dahl.

The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl is the theme for this year's #LateLateToyShow 🎉🎉🎉



With Ryan opening the show in a spectacular number as Fantastic Mr Fox 🦊 pic.twitter.com/6BSWDRwGbF — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 26, 2020

Yep, the author of Matilda, The Witches, The Fantastic Mr. Fox, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, The BFG, James & The Giant Peach, and loads more will the source of the inspiration for this year's special episode.

Speaking to RTE, Tubridy said: "We had a different theme picked and then March happened. We had a different plan ready to go and then 'Lockdown 2' happened. We met speed bump after speed bump after speed bump, and we keep climbing over them to get to Friday night. So this show is about determination and resilience and this show reflects, in those words, what Irish people have been about all year."

The Late Late Toy Show kicks off on RTE One this Friday, November 27, at 9.35pm.

